Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 406,554 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 406,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 121.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,393,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 220,281 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,332,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 187,047 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,216,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 639,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $4.36 on Monday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $237.46 million, a PE ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 2.39.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $176.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

