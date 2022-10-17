Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,691 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,691 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Mastercard by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $288.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.69. The company has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

