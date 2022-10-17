Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 8,202 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,851,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 173,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1,050.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 108,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $80.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.25. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $183.61 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 74.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

