Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 832 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 428,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.80. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 1.17.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

