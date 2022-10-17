Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 87,985 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,429,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $735,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,196,195 shares in the company, valued at $40,366,064.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $735,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,196,195 shares in the company, valued at $40,366,064.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 16,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $300,365.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,137,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,280,761.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RE/MAX Trading Down 1.6 %

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RMAX opened at $18.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $350.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.30.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.00%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

