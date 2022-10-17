Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 8,944 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after buying an additional 254,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after buying an additional 186,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Olympic Steel by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth $1,740,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 43,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olympic Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

ZEUS opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $258.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $709.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.10 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.88%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading

