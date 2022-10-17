Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,722 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

STZ stock opened at $221.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 716.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

