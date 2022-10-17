Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 689,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $61,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $121,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYTM. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

RYTM stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares in the company, valued at $55,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

