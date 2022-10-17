Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,679 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $116.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

