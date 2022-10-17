Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,119,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $228.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

