Atwater Malick LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $106.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

