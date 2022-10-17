Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 302,121 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 686.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,121 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.35.

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.31. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

