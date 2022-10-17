Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bank OZK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $625,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 24.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 329,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,004 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bank OZK by 10.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 510,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.0 %

OZK stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.