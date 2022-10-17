Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Up 32.7% in September

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 92,400 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 218,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 2.3 %

BAOS stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Baosheng Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

