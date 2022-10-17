Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $79.89 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile



Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

