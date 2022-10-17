Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Up 32.8% in September

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the September 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bit Origin Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Bit Origin stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Bit Origin has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

