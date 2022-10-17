byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Update

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYNO. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,716,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,737,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $7,358,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,965,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,865,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYNO opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. byNordic Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

