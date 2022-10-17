C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,211,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,339,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

CHRW opened at $94.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

