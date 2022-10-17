Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $75,000 in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.35 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.79%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

