Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,154 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,261 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805,313 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,878,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $451,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,928,098 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,657,000 after purchasing an additional 729,268 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 16,974,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Kinross Gold by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,745,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,565,000 after purchasing an additional 386,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

KGC opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.