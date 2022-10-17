Campion Asset Management Has $1.60 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campion Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $228.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.59. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

