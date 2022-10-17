Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,217,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,179,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,138,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

CPK stock opened at $116.69 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total transaction of $414,784.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

