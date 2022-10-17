Clarus Group Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarus Group Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,760,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $111.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

