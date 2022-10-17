Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,100,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after acquiring an additional 216,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 287,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $82.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.89%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.