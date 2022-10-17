Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

