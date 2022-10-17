Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

