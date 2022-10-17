Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,480,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,750 shares of company stock worth $3,246,606. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

