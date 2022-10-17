Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDW by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,434,000 after buying an additional 105,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,985,000. BOKF NA increased its position in CDW by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CDW by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $154.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.54 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.