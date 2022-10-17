Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its position in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Etsy by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,118 shares of company stock worth $15,296,048. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.09.

Shares of ETSY opened at $92.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

