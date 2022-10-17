Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,345,000 after acquiring an additional 159,533 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,955,000 after acquiring an additional 68,409 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,312.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 274,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

