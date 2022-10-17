Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 191,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 103,484 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,870,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,022,000 after buying an additional 1,034,908 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.66.

