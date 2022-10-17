Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.44.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:COO opened at $248.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile



The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

