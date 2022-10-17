Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,230 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.60 on Monday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

