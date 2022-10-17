Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 36,925 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,925 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 135,233 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 186.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 234,260 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.1% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 59,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE MQY opened at $11.03 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

