Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $217.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $238.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.35 and a 200 day moving average of $200.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

