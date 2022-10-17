Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,693 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,128,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PID opened at $15.06 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

