Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $16,131,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Sabine Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $82.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95. Sabine Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

