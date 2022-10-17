Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $84,643,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $87.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.60%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

