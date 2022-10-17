Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,526 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 67.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after buying an additional 2,205,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares during the period. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $6,406,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 602.2% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 339,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 291,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $782.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

