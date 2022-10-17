Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in UDR by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

UDR Trading Down 3.6 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

