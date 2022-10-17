Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 448 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 297.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after acquiring an additional 613,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 101.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 606,822 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.09.

Etsy stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

