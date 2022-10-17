Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 627 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,423 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

