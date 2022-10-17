Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 902 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 64,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,296,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $44.97 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

