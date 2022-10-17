Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 666,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,735,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,603,000 after buying an additional 125,875 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,918,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after buying an additional 2,300,029 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.