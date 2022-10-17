Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after acquiring an additional 877,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after acquiring an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE JPM opened at $111.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.