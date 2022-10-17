Covenant Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 23.9% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 376,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 7.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.35.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.