Covenant Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 23.9% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 376,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 7.4% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 23,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
