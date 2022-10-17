CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Up 32.7% in September

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CUBE stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,608 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $200,344,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $10,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

