Culbertson A N & Co Inc Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,950.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $106.90 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

