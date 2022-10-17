CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stake Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CyberOptics were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 127,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE opened at $53.81 on Monday. CyberOptics Co. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $398.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.40.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter.

CYBE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

