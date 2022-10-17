Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

